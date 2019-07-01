CABARET Opens In Provincetown July 10

CABARET is a TONY and Oscar winning classic with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Joe Masteroff, based on John Van Druten's 1951 play I Am a Camera, which was adapted from the short novel Goodbye to Berlin by Christopher Isherwood.

Set between 1929-1930 in Berlin CABARET explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. As the Nazis rise to power, the musical focuses on the decadent nightlife at the Kit Kat Klub, and revolves around American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Musical numbers include "Willkommen", "Cabaret", "Don't Tell Mama", and "Two Ladies."

The cast of Peregrine Theatre Ensemble's CABARET is led by Ryan McNevin as the Emcee and Sarah Thorn as Sally Bowles featuring: Owen O'Leary (Cliff Bradshaw); Caitlin Rose (Fräulein Kost, Fritzie); Halcyone Joseph Cabral (Fräulein Schneider); Ian Leahy (Herr Schultz); and Eli Neslund (Ernst Ludwig). The incredible ensemble of Kit Kat boys and girls include: Katie Elman (Lulu); Grace Smyth (Texas); Bella Rusli (Helga); Malley Puc (Rosie, Gorilla); Emily Stockwell (Frenchie); Lipe Lucarelli (Victor); Troy Lingelbach (Bobby, Dance Captain); Nick Godfrey (Herman, Max, Sailor, Officer); and Luke Ryan (Hans, Sailor, Officer)

Adam Berry, Executive Director of Peregrine Theatre Ensemble says "Every season we try to produce a musical that truly speaks to our audience in a way they may not realize. Many people have seen the musical CABARET however the story that was told in the past or even a couple of years ago isn't the same one that is being told today. There are a great number of parallels between what was happening in Berlin in the early 1930s and what is happening in our society today. While this musical has many uplifting moments and songs we immediately recognize, it harkens back similar atrocities that we are facing today. This familiar and classic musical reminds us that what goes around does come around and history could be repeated if we do not take action. This story must be told now more than ever and we know our audience is listening."

At the helm of this production is Kyle Pleasant whose direction and chorography for Peregrine's CHICAGO and HAIR were audience favorites and received numerous press awards, Best of Cape Cod Awards, and Broadway World Awards.

Musical Director - Chris Piro; Assistant Director & Choreographer - Drew Minard (CHICAGO); Scenic Designer - Ellen Rousseau (CHICAGO, Full Monty, Little Dog Laughed, Buyer & Cellar); Costume Designer - Seth Bodie (CHICAGO, HAIR); Lighting Designer - Gifford Williams (CHICAGO, HAIR, Buyer & Cellar); Lighting Designer's Assistant - David Orlando; and Makeup Designer - Chad Hayduk (FULL MONTY, CHICAGO, HAIR). Administrative team includes: Executive Producing Director - Adam Berry; Artistic Director - Ben Berry; Education Director - Tessa Bry Taylor; Marketing and Media Melinda Ancillo

Tickets available at the door and online at www.peregrinetheatre.com or by calling the box office at 774-538-9084.





