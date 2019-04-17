Bristol Community College Theatre Program To Host Premiere Mainstage Production Of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Bristol's interpretation of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream will premiere on Thursday, April 25; Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, beginning at 8 p.m.

The production takes place in the Jackson Arts Center (H Building) Mainstage Theater, on the Bristol Fall River campus, 777 Elsberry Street. Admission is General Public: $15; Seniors, Non-Bristol Students, and Bristol Faculty/Staff: $10; Bristol Students receive free admission.

Brief Synopsis: When a young woman flees Athens in order to be with the one she loves, they both get lost in the woods. A group of rough and rugged tradespeople leave the city to rehearse a play in the forest. Little do they know that there is trouble in the fairy world. The Fairy King and Queen are fighting and the balance of nature has been thrown off. The lovers fall in and out of love with each other in an instant, a tradesman is turned into a donkey and the Fairy Queen herself is put under a spell by her angry husband Oberon.

magical and hilarious exploration of the nature of true love, A Midsummer Night's Dream is one of Shakespeare's best and most performed comedies!

For more information about Bristol Community College's theatre program, please visit http://www.bristolcc.edu/theatre.





