Boston Landmarks Orchestra Hosts Virtual Gala

The gala takes place on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Boston Landmarks Orchestra will host a Virtual Gala on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Join in as the orchestra celebrates its 20th anniversary! To register for free, or to make a gift, click here.

The night will feature Music Director Christopher Wilkins, special guests, musical performances, and a tribute to the orchestra's founder, Charles Ansbacher.

The gala is the orchestra's biggest fundraising event, and it relies on the support of donors to continue to bring free music across Boston.

Learn more at https://www.landmarksorchestra.org/2020-gala/.

