Boston Gay Men's Chorus Annual Gala to Feature Disney Stars Frankie Rodriguez & Joe Serafini

Boston Gay Men's Chorus has announced that its annual benefit gala ENCORE 2022 will take place in-person on Saturday, April 30 from 6-10pm, at the Hyatt Regency Boston. The event will be hosted by Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini, who star in Disney's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as the popular franchise's first openly gay characters and couple. ENCORE 2022, which coincides with BGMC's 40th anniversary, will also introduce supporters to empower (education + music = power), a new interactive, digital LGBTQ+ storytelling and music program for use in middle and high schools.

The Boston Children's Chorus will launch the evening's entertainment with a post-dinner performance. Rodriguez and Serafini will also perform at the gala. On Disney's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Rodriguez, an openly gay actor, portrays student choreographer Carlos, the franchise's first openly gay character. Serafini, who is openly bisexual, plays Carlos' boyfriend Seb. As a couple, the characters represent the long-running franchise's first LGBTQ storyline, complete with an LGBTQ love song.

The gala will also feature a short presentation on empower, which combines the power of music, video and storytelling with an in-person engagement component to help students better understand the experiences of LGBTQ people-especially their classmates, who are often subject to anti-LGBTQ harassment and bullying.

"After more than two years apart, we can't wait to gather in person to simply celebrate with our chorus family and showcase the talents of young artists Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini and the members of Boston Children's Chorus," said said BGMC Music Director Reuben M. Reynolds III. "We guarantee this will be a night to remember. ENCORE will be a night of joy and fun while supporting the chorus and its work."

"We're excited to focus on lifting up LGBTQ youth at ENCORE 2022, as legislatures and right-wing activists nationwide are targeting their very existence and visibility through mean-spirited, misguided bills to keep them from playing sports, receiving necessary medical care, reading LGBTQ-themed books, or seeing their experiences represented positively at school," added BGMC Executive Director Craig Coogan. "The money raised at the gala funds our mission to create musical experiences to inspire change, build community and celebrate difference-including our educational outreach, which remains a critical part of our work even after 40 years."

Tickets to ENCORE 2022 can be purchased here. Event sponsorship opportunities are still available; contact BGMC Executive Director Craig Coogan at 617.542.7464 or download the sponsorship package.

ENCORE 2022 marks the return of BGMC's annual gala to an in-person celebration after last year's virtual gathering due to COVID-19 restrictions. ENCORE 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic.

About Boston Gay Men's Chorus

The Boston Gay Men's Chorus is one of New England's largest and most successful community-based choruses. Founded in 1982, the 200-voice ensemble is celebrated for its outstanding musicianship, creative programming, and groundbreaking community outreach. Under the dynamic leadership of Music Director Reuben M. Reynolds III, the BGMC sings a wide spectrum of classical and popular music and creates social change by providing a positive, affirming image of the LGBTQ community. The Chorus is heard live by more than 10,000 people each season and millions more through recording, television and internet broadcasts. CBS-WBZ named the Boston Gay Men's Chorus one of the "top 5" choruses in the city of Boston. The Boston Business Journal in 2018, 2019, and 2020 named BGMC one of the top performing arts organizations in the city. BGMC is a Cultural Ambassador - being the first LGBTQ chorus to perform in Poland in 2005, the Middle East in 2015 and in South Africa in June 2018.