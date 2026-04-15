Boston College Arts Festival To Feature Nunziata Brothers As Alumni Artist Awardees

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Boston College has announced details for its 2026 Arts Festival, which will take place April 23–25 with the theme “Artchella,” a nod to large-scale music and arts festivals. The annual event will feature approximately 50 events across campus, showcasing work in music, theater, dance, visual art, and creative writing.

A highlight of the festival will be the Arts Awards Ceremony, which will honor alumni artists WILL NUNZIATA and Anthony Nunziata. The twin brothers will be recognized for their contributions to the arts and will participate in a discussion about their careers and experiences following their time at Boston College.

The festival, now in its 28th year, will involve approximately 1,500 participants, including students, faculty, staff, and alumni, along with more than 100 volunteers. Events will be centered on Lower Campus, with the Main Performance Tent located behind the Robsham Theater Arts Center. Additional venues will include the Bonn Studio, Gasson 100, Vanderslice Hall Cabaret Room, Burns Library, and Carney Hall.

Programming will include performances by campus ensembles, exhibitions of student artwork, and readings by creative writing students. Highlights include a Boston College Symphony Orchestra concert featuring film music selections and a performance by the Middle East music ensemble Astaza!.

The Arts Awards Ceremony will also recognize faculty and student artists, including Theatre Department Chair Luke Jorgensen, along with multiple student award recipients across disciplines.

In conjunction with the festival, the Theatre Department will present Legally Blonde: The Musical on the main stage, while the McMullen Museum of Art will continue its exhibition Collaborating in Conflict: The Yeats Family and the Public Arts.

Festival Information

The Boston College Arts Festival will run April 23–25 across multiple campus venues. Many events are free and open to the public, with select performances requiring tickets.