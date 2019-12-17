Bill Maher is Coming to the Boch Center Wang Theatre In May

The Boch Center and Live Nation announced that Bill Maher will take the Boch Center Wang Theatre stage on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00AM.

For more than twenty years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on Politically Incorrect (Comedy Central, ABC, 1993-2002), and for the last fourteen years on HBO's Real Time, Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, VICE. In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher's uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, Religulous, directed by Larry Charles (Borat). The documentary has gone on to become the 8th highest grossing documentary ever.

In addition to his television program - which has featured such visitors as President Barack Obama, Vice President Joseph Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Kerry Washington, Michael Steele, Howard Dean, Michael Moore, Eva Longoria, Drew Barrymore, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Gen. Wesley Clark, Susan Sarandon, Kevin Costner, Gary Hart and Pat Buchanan. Maher has written five bestsellers: True Story, Does Anybody Have a Problem with That? Politically Incorrect's Greatest Hits, When You Ride Alone, You Ride with Bin Laden, New Rules: Polite Musings from a Timid Observer, and most recently, The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody But Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass.

Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least fifty dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold out theaters all across the country. Four of his ten stand-up specials for HBO - 2014's Bill Maher: Live from DC, 2007's The Decider, 2005's I'm Swiss, as well as the hilarious Bill Maher...But I'm Not Wrong - have been nominated for Emmy awards.

Maher was born in New York City, raised in River Vale, N.J. and went to Cornell University. He now resides in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00AM and are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster.

WHAT:

Bill Maher

WHEN:

Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 8:00PM

WHERE:

Boch Center Wang Theatre

TICKETS ON SALE:

Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00AM

TICKETS:

Tickets start at $45.00

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by phone at 800.982.ARTS and via Ticketmaster.

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.



Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and ArtWeek; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You