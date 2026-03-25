Berkshire Theatre Group to Host 4th Annual David Grover Scholarship Event to Benefit BTG PLAYS! Education Programs

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Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Artistic Director, CEO Kate Maguire invite the community to celebrate the life and legacy of beloved Berkshire musician and educator David Grover at the Fourth Annual David Grover Scholarship Event, Here We Go Round Again.

This special evening of music and community will take place on Thursday, July 9 at 5:30pm at Balderdash Cellars (81 State Road, Richmond, MA) and will raise funds for BTG PLAYS! year-round education programs and summer camp, helping ensure young people across the region continue to have access to the arts.

The evening will feature performances by acclaimed singer and guitarist Michael Fabrizio and Broadway performer and BTG alum Mike Wartella. Kathy Jo Grover, David’s wife, will share memories and join her son Mike in song as part of this heartfelt tribute. The BTG Youth Chorus will also perform, showcasing talented young artists from BTG’s education programs. Guests can enjoy a variety of offerings from the Flavorful Bites Food Truck throughout the evening.

As families begin planning their summer activities, the David Grover Scholarship Fund helps ensure that young people can explore the arts alongside their other interests—making theatre and creative expression accessible to all.

“If you’re sending your son or daughter to a sports camp this summer and you’re searching for an additional camp, please consider sending them to theater camp. Nothing is more harmonious than sports and the arts. The David Grover Scholarship Fund supports this effort to blend students' interests for the best possible outcome,” said Kathy Fabrizio, Vice President of BTG’s Board of Trustees and one of the event’s chairpersons.

This philosophy reflects BTG’s broader commitment to providing meaningful, inclusive arts education opportunities for young people across the Berkshires.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the David Grover Scholarship Fund, which helps provide access to BTG’s education and training programs for young people in the community. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door (limited availability).