Berkshire Theatre Group Sets Date for 4th Annual David Grover Scholarship Event

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Berkshire Theatre Group will celebrate the life and legacy of beloved Berkshire musician and educator David Grover at the Fourth Annual David Grover Scholarship Event, Here We Go Round Again. This special evening of music and community will raise funds for BTG PLAYS! year-round education programs and summer camp, helping ensure young people across the region continue to have access to the arts.

The evening will feature performances by singer and guitarist Michael Fabrizio and Broadway performer and BTG alum Mike Wartella. Kathy Jo Grover, David's wife, will share memories and join her son Mike in song as part of this heartfelt tribute. The BTG Youth Chorus will also perform, showcasing talented young artists from BTG's education programs. Guests can enjoy a variety of offerings from the Flavorful Bites Food Truck throughout the evening.

As families begin planning their summer activities, the David Grover Scholarship Fund helps ensure that young people can explore the arts alongside their other interests—making theatre and creative expression accessible to all.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the David Grover Scholarship Fund, which helps provide access to BTG's education and training programs for young people in the community.