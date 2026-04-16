BEST OF VALLEY VOICES STORY SLAM Set For Academy Of Music Theatre

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The Academy of Music Theatre has announced the Best of Valley Voices Story Slam, the final event of its Season 11 Valley Voices Story Slam Series.

The performance will take place Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., bringing together the top three finalists from each of the season’s previous story slams. A total of nine storytellers will compete on stage, with the audience voting to determine the winner.

Finalists from the November Cringe Story Slam include Hannah Drew-Moyer, Dave Fromm, and Bryan Tawney. The January Wrong Turn finalists are Chris Bell, Li Cornfeld, and Paul McNeil. The March Homecoming finalists include Cole Whitaker, Timothy Gillis, and Xenif Afriam.

The Valley Voices Story Slam series is a recurring community storytelling program featuring personal narratives performed live on stage.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available at aomtheatre.com or by calling the Academy of Music box office at 413-584-9032.

Card to Culture tickets are also available by phone or in person at the box office Tuesday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.