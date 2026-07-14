Ann Dowd to Join YOU MIGHT KNOW HER FROM to Live Provincetown Show
The Emmy-winning star of The Handmaid's Tale will record a live episode at The Art House.
Emmy-winning actress Ann Dowd (The Testaments, The Handmaid's Tale, The Leftovers, Complaince, Hereditary) will join the acclaimed podcast You Might Know Her From for a live conversation at The Art House in Provincetown, MA on Tuesday, July 21 at 9 PM.
You Might Know Her From is the hit comedy-interview podcast dedicated to celebrating the women who make us laugh, make us cry, and steal scenes while they're doing it. Hosted by queer best friends, comedians, and self-described 'actress-sexuals' Anne Rodeman and Damian Bellino, the show blends comedy, cultural history, and career-spanning conversations with beloved performers from Broadway, television, and film. It's not NOT journalism. Past guests include June Squibb, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kathleen Turner, Anne Heche, Judy Reyes, Sepideh Moafi, and many more.
For this special live recording in Provincetown, expect revealing stories, ridiculous games, old-Hollywood gossip, esoteric references, and plenty of love for the character actresses, leading ladies, and legends who have shaped our lives. Whether you're a devoted theatre nerd, movie buff, or just appreciate a great story, 'You Might Know Her From' is a joyful celebration of women in showbiz.
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