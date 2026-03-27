Act III Launches Spring Series at the Provincetown Theater in April

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Act III returns to the Provincetown Theater for its spring series beginning Tuesday, April 7th. A theater-enrichment program designed for adults over 60 years of age in the Outer Cape and greater Cape and Islands, Act III provides a space for curiosity and community-driven engagement with facets of the theatrical arts including playwriting, play readings, and performing.

The Act III Spring Series is an 8-week program focusing on the craft of performance and collective, expressive writing and invites those who wish to explore their identities as actors/performers, writers, and theater enthusiasts. Led by a local theater professional, the series will begin with a study of a pivotal piece of collective playwriting and storytelling (The Laramie Project) as a touchpoint for exploring character development and narrative structure. Participants will use this reading as a blueprint to craft their own collective theatrical work through weekly writing and acting assignments, culminating in the performance of their original work for an invited audience of friends and family.

All levels of prior experience are welcome! Classes meet on Tuesday afternoons from 4-5:30 pm at the Provincetown Theater (238 Bradford Street). To register, please visit The Provincetown Theater’s website at www.provincetowntheater.org.