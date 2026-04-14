Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners Return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA

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Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners will return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA for one show only on Friday, July 17th as part of the 2026 concert season. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 17th at 10:00 AM . A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through April 23rd, while supplies last.

Aaron Lewis, the Vermont-born powerhouse, first found success with Staind – the 2000s-era hard rockers who injected meditative muscle into an era better known for mindless aggression. But while that band is still very much alive, it was never enough to satisfy Lewis' creative drive. Embracing his roots to earn a rare second round of success, a series of solo Country projects have led to two No. 1 Billboard Country Album debuts – TOWN LINE (2011) and SINNER (2016) – plus a PLATINUM collaboration with heroes George Jones and Charlie Daniels (“Country Boy”), and a GOLD-certified Billboard No. 1 with “Am I The Only One” in 2021.

Lewis' 2022 solo album followed suit, with FRAYED AT BOTH ENDS emerging as the best-selling Country album in America, but he never wrote songs for the stats. No matter the sonic setting, Lewis writes and sings to get his truth out, and his latest album THE HILL (2024) is no different.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock, and pop bands just steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

Tickets are on sale now for Little Feat: The Last Farewell Tour on June 7th, Brothers Osborne on July 12th, LOTUS LAND – The American RUSH Tribute on June 13th, Get The Led Out on June 19th, The Pike RokFest on June 20th, Tracy Lawrence on June 21st, Three Dog Night on June 27th, VOYAGE – Celebrating the Music of Journey on June 28th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 12th, Yachtley Crew on July 16th, Pop 2000 Tour on July 19th, Dirty Deeds – The AC/DC Experience on July 25th, Kip Moore on July 26th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on July 30th, The Pike GrungeFest on August 1st, Face 2 Face: Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel on August 14th, The Marshall Tucker Band on August 15th, Pure Prairie League, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Orleans, and Firefall on August 23rd, Melissa Etheridge on August 29th, Chris Janson on August 30th, and The Pike HairFest on September 6th. More shows will be announced soon.