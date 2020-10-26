A.R.T. Adds Sara Porkalob's DRAGON MAMA to Stream in Virtually OBERON Lineup

The virtual premiere will take place Thursday, November 12 at 7:30PM and stream on demand through November 10.

American Repertory Theater at Harvard University announced today that the Virtually OBERON lineup now includes the digital stream of Dragon Mama, premiering Thursday, November 12 at 7:30PM.

Written and performed by award-winning storyteller, playwright, and activist Sara Porkalob and directed by Andrew Russell, Dragon Mama stands alone as a complete theatrical event while serving as the second chapter of Porklob's Dragon Cycle trilogy honoring her family: three generations of Filipino Americans descended from gangsters and karaoke singers fighting to survive, thrive, and love. Porkalob received the 2019 Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding New Script for Dragon Mama, as well as the 2019 Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Solo Performance for Dragon Lady and Dragon Mama, which she performed in repertory March 20 - April 7, 2019 as part of the A.R.T. Breakout series.

Tickets to the November 12 virtual premiere include access to a pre-show celebration beginning at 7PM, bringing audience members together in this time of isolated viewing.

As part of The Wellspring, a partnership with the Harvard Center for Wellness and Health Promotion (CWHP), Porkalob will lead a free wellness workshop to foster connection and well-being in this period of social isolation-details will be announced at a later date.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Household tickets at $30 with a pay-what-you-can option are available now at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org.

ABOUT DRAGON MAMA:

How does a Dragon earn her wings? Maria Porkalob, Jr., yearns for a gayer, more POC-filled life than Bremerton, WA, can offer. When presented with an opportunity to make a quick fortune, Maria must make an important decision: leave her debt-ridden mother, four young siblings, and newborn daughter Sara for the wild unknown of Alaska, or stay close to home, family, and intergenerational trauma. Traversing 25 years filled with queer love in a barren land, the 2019 Elliot Norton Award-winning Dragon Mama features ghosts, Filipino gangsters, and a dope '90s R&B soundtrack.

