A.I.M by Kyle Abraham to Present U.S. Premiere of WHITE SPACE at Jacob's Pillow

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Jacob's Pillow will host the return of A.I.M by Kyle Abraham to present the U.S. premiere of White Space in the Ted Shawn Theatre on Wednesday, July 15 through Sunday, July 19. Developed in a 2025 Pillow Lab residency, this new evening-length work examines the tensions of individual and communal belonging. Abraham is one of the most distinct voices in contemporary dance today, intersecting kinesthetic rigor with luscious quality. White Space—a work in which “one is left daydreaming about the dialogue between an ensemble of 11 extraordinary performers and suspended moments between balance and chaos” (Il Sole di Domenica)—will arrive at Jacob's Pillow fresh from its highly-reviewed world premiere at the Lugano Dance Festival in Switzerland.

Week 4 of the Festival will also include Pillow Lab artist Faye Driscoll presenting her multi-sensory piece Weathering in the Doris Duke Theatre Wednesday, July 15 through Sunday, July 19. First developed in residence at the Pillow Lab in 2022, it has gone on to be performed around the world to great acclaim and earned Driscoll Montreal's esteemed Prix de la Danse. Weathering is a composition made of bodies, sounds, scents, liquids, and objects, in which 10 people enact a glacially morphing tableau vivant on a mobile raft-like stage surging through the Anthropocene, with the audience embanking the performers.

On Thursday, July 16 and Friday, July 17 the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage will feature multifaceted tap dancer Michela Marino Lerman performing Steppin' with “The Kid”: A Celebration of Betty Carter. Featuring Lerman's signature collision of tap and jazz dance, this ensemble performance is an ode to American jazz singer, Betty Carter. On Saturday, July 18, The School at Jacob's Pillow Contemporary Performance Ensemble will present repertoire by Choreographers Emilie Leriche, Omar Román de Jesús, and Jermaine Spivey & Spenser Theberge.

Visitors to Jacob's Pillow are welcome to join choreographers Kyle Abraham and Faye Driscoll for a PillowTalk in Blake's Barn on Saturday, July 18 at 4pm. At the forefront of innovation in contemporary dance, these two choreographers will discuss their artistic processes and recent works, in conversation with Scholar-in-Residence Carla Peterson. PillowTalks are free of charge and open to all.

All performances are now on sale. Tickets to A.I.M by Kyle Abraham begin at $71.50 in the Ted Shawn Theatre. Tickets to Faye Driscoll in the Doris Duke Theatre are $81.50. Both engagements on the Henry J. Leir Stage are Choose What You Pay, allowing each ticket buyer to set the price of their purchase. Rain or Shine tickets allow ticket holders priority access to an indoor venue at Jacob's Pillow in the event of inclement weather. Rain or Shine tickets are priced at $48.50. For more information for tickets and reservations, visit jacobspillow.org.

ABOUT A.I.M BY Kyle Abraham

Pillow Lab Artist Kyle Abraham will return to Jacob's Pillow with his company A.I.M, bringing the U.S. premiere of White Space to the Ted Shawn Theatre. In an all-white environment, a live score for two pianists creates a charged atmosphere of collision and dialogue between reality and idealism. Created by Kyle Abraham in residence at the Pillow Lab in December 2025, this new work blends Abraham's signature grounded quality with soulful lyricism and thematic intensity. Having premiered at Switzerland's Lugano Festival to glowing reviews last month, the work unites an extraordinary team of collaborators: composers Jason Moran and Nico Muhly, visual artist Glenn Ligon, costume designers Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung, and lighting designer Dan Scully. White Space is co-commissioned by Jacob's Pillow with the Lugano Dance Project in Lugano, Switzerland and Montclair State University Peak Performances with the support of Dance Reflections by Van Cleef and Arpels.

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