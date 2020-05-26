AFD Theatre Cancels 2020/21 Season

AFD Theatre has announced the cancellation of its 2020/21 season, according to YourArlington.com.

"It is with a very heavy heart I inform you that the AFD Board of Directors has decided to postpone our 2020-2021 season during this COVID-19 pandemic," wrote AFD President Judy Weinberg in an email. "This was not an easy decision. However, the more we learn about coronavirus, the more we realized this was the only decision we could responsibly make."

The company has been chatting via Zoom about its next steps, and has determined that it will be unable to mount or schedule productions, which include large casts, in a safe manner at this time.

"The board debated the merits of postponing only our fall shows (Bright Star and Anne of Green Gables), and holding off making a decision now about the spring shows (Robin Hood and Noises Off). Different scenarios were discussed, with each scenario having one or more serious drawbacks. The more the board thought about the practical issues we face, the more we realized that postponing the season was the only sensible course of action."

The company is hoping to be able to present smaller productions at some point in spring 2021.

Read more at YourArlington.com.

