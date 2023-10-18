Treasure Valley Children's Theater Receives Grant to Develop Idaho History Touring Production

Treasure Valley Children's Theater has announced the receipt of a $5000 grant aimed at enhancing its commitment to providing exceptional performing arts experiences for youth in the region. The grant, awarded by the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation, will significantly contribute to a new initiative to provide an Idaho history based touring production to schools in the region.

The grant comes at a time when the arts have proven to be an invaluable source of inspiration and growth for children, offering a platform for them to explore their talents, build essential life skills, and foster a sense of community. Both qualitative research and anecdotal evidence has proven that exposure to the performing arts in childhood and adolescence develops interpersonal skills, builds confidence, provides opportunities to strengthen critical thinking, and benefits academic achievement. With this financial support, TVCT will be able to further expand its range of programs and initiatives, ensuring that children from all walks of life can experience the transformative impact of performing arts.

The grant will be allocated towards the development of a new, interactive, Idaho history based classroom tour inspired by the children's book “Ida Visits the Capitol” and “Ida Tours the 44” by former First Lady, Lori Otter. “As a former educator and scholastic administrator myself,” says Otter, “I know how much of a positive impact arts education can have on students. I wrote Ida Explores the Capitol to teach children about Idaho's history and I am thrilled that the team at Treasure Valley Children's Theater has adapted it into a theatrical experience that will continue to inspire students to be curious about the history of our great state and encourage them to practice imaginative and empathetic thinking.”

"We are deeply grateful to the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation for their unwavering support of our mission," said Allison Terenzio, Executive Director of Treasure Valley Children's Theater. “This grant will allow us to reach even more youth, providing them with an arts-focused, interactive way of learning Idaho State curriculum. When students are allowed to engage creatively, the content is more likely to resonate and enhance their overall learning.”

TVCT will tour the new production starting in the spring of 2024 with the intent of supplementing the standard Idaho history curriculum in a fun, creative and interactive way throughout Treasure Valley elementary schools.