Tickets Now Available For Boise Contemporary Theater's Third Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival

Tickets are now available for Boise Contemporary Theater’s (BCT) Third Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival August 21-25, 2023, through Ticketmaster.

Thursday’s events will be held at the Boise State University Special Events Center (SpEC), while Friday’s will be at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $10 for individual events, $15 for a Festival Pass to all events, or free for students with valid student ID, thanks to support from The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation. The BIPOC Playwrights Festival brings together playwrights, directors, and actors from across America to workshop and present BIPOC stories in Boise.

This year’s festival brings a modern tale of subterfuge amongst content creators in the south from L.A.-based playwright LaDarrion Williams, and things get “meta” in a layered tale about telling stories and domestic violence from a playwright who grew up in the south, Novid Parsi, the son of Iranian immigrants.

“Most substantial plays I’ve seen in Boise…. The caliber of playwrights and actors exceeded my expectations. I’ll definitely be attending again in the future.” -Scott, 8/7/22 on Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Boise Contemporary Theater’s Third Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival is supported by The City of Boise Cultural Ambassador program through the Boise City Department of Arts & History, Boise Cascade, and The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation.