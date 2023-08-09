Tickets Now Available For Boise Contemporary Theater's Third Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival

The festival runs August 21-25, 2023.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
The Beach Boys Come to the Morrison Center This Month Photo 2 The Beach Boys Come to the Morrison Center This Month

Tickets Now Available For Boise Contemporary Theater's Third Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival

Tickets are now available for Boise Contemporary Theater’s (BCT) Third Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival August 21-25, 2023, through Ticketmaster.

Thursday’s events will be held at the Boise State University Special Events Center (SpEC), while Friday’s will be at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $10 for individual events, $15 for a Festival Pass to all events, or free for students with valid student ID, thanks to support from The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation. The BIPOC Playwrights Festival brings together playwrights, directors, and actors from across America to workshop and present BIPOC stories in Boise.

This year’s festival brings a modern tale of subterfuge amongst content creators in the south from L.A.-based playwright LaDarrion Williams, and things get “meta” in a layered tale about telling stories and domestic violence from a playwright who grew up in the south, Novid Parsi, the son of Iranian immigrants.

“Most substantial plays I’ve seen in Boise…. The caliber of playwrights and actors exceeded my expectations. I’ll definitely be attending again in the future.” -Scott, 8/7/22 on Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Boise Contemporary Theater’s Third Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival is supported by The City of Boise Cultural Ambassador program through the Boise City Department of Arts & History, Boise Cascade, and The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation.

 




RELATED STORIES - Boise

1
The Beach Boys Come to the Morrison Center This Month Photo
The Beach Boys Come to the Morrison Center This Month

The Beach Boys come to the Morrison Center this month. The performance is set for August 31, 2023.

2
SINGIN IN THE RAIN Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in August Photo
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in August

Aspire, with its volunteer staff and board, is closing their 6th season with the show-stopper, Singin' in the Rain. Performances run August 4-13.

3
NURSE BLAKE: SHOCK ADVISED TOUR Comes to the Morrison Center Photo
NURSE BLAKE: SHOCK ADVISED TOUR Comes to the Morrison Center

STAND CLEAR...Nurse Blake hits the road again with his NEW COMEDY TOUR 'SHOCK ADVISED!' Bring out your friends, family, and coworkers for an EPIC night as Nurse Blakes shares new stories with a comedic twist of the ins and outs of being a nurse. Healthcare workers are going to pack the theaters, so it's sure to be the safest place and most fun place to be! Don't miss out and bring an AED cause this is going to get WILD!

4
Grand Teton Music Festival Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles Renews Agreement Through 20 Photo
Grand Teton Music Festival Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles Renews Agreement Through 2029

The Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF) Board of Directors has announced the extension of Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles' contract previously effective through 2026, now effective through 2029. This brings his tenure with the Festival to 23 years.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
View all Videos

Boise SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Two By Two
Cathedral of the Rockies (9/08-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf the Musical
The Nampa Civic Center (12/07-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice, A New Musical
Schuler Performing Arts Center (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella (Rogers & Hammerstein)
The Nampa Civic Center (8/24-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Nampa Civic Center (10/19-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap
Watson's Mystery Cafe & Spirits (8/27-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brand Identity Through Web Design Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/29-7/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You