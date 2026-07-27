SOMETHING ROTTEN! Will Come to Nampa Civic Center in August

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Music Theater of Idaho will present Something Rotten! this summer. Performances will run August 20-22 at Nampa Civic Center.

Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten. Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Something Rotten was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years”.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

Something Rotten features large song and dance numbers, and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters, each with their own moment to shine. Throughout its Broadway run, the musical received a show-stopping standing ovation from audiences… in the beginning of the first act! It’s become clear that “nothing’s as amazing as a musical,” so don’t miss your chance to bring this history-twisting tale to your stage.

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