Music Theatre of Idaho to Sell Individual Tickets for 2027 Season

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Music Theatre of Idaho has announced that individual tickets for all of its 2027 productions are now on sale. The 2027 season includes seven productions staged in Nampa, Idaho.

The lineup includes Disney's Finding Nemo The Musical, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Les Misérables, Come From Away, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Finding Neverland.

2027 Season

Disney's Finding Nemo The Musical — Dive under the sea with Marlin, Dory, and Nemo in this colorful musical adventure based on the beloved Pixar film. Filled with memorable characters, exciting music, and plenty of heart, it's a wonderful experience for the entire family.

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical — Matilda is an extraordinary girl with a brilliant mind, a big imagination, and the courage to stand up for what's right. Packed with energetic music, hilarious characters, and a little bit of magic, Matilda is a celebration of the power of young people to change their own story.

Dear Evan Hansen — This deeply moving contemporary musical follows Evan Hansen, a teenager whose small lie unexpectedly spirals into something much bigger. With a powerful score and an emotional story about belonging, connection, and being seen, Dear Evan Hansen has become one of the most talked-about musicals of its generation.

Les Misérables — Set against the backdrop of revolutionary France, Les Misérables tells an epic story of redemption, sacrifice, love, and hope. Featuring unforgettable songs and some of musical theatre's most iconic characters, this legendary musical is one of the most celebrated theatrical experiences of all time.

Come From Away — When 38 planes were unexpectedly grounded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, following the events of September 11, 2001, thousands of strangers suddenly found themselves relying on one another. Come From Away is an uplifting true story about kindness, generosity, friendship, and the very best of humanity.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame — Based on Victor Hugo's novel and inspired by the Disney animated film, this sweeping musical tells the story of Quasimodo, the bell-ringer of Notre Dame who dreams of experiencing the world beyond the cathedral. Featuring a powerful score, The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a dramatic story of love, acceptance, and what it truly means to be human.

Finding Neverland — Discover the story behind one of the world's most beloved characters. Finding Neverland follows playwright J.M. Barrie as his friendship with a widowed mother and her children inspires him to create the magical world of Peter Pan. It's a heartfelt celebration of imagination, family, and never completely growing up.

Music Theatre of Idaho is located at 203 9th Ave South, Nampa, ID 83651.

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