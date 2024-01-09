Mike Super Brings Magic to Boise This Month

Mike Super is bringing magic to Boise! The performance will take place on January 27, 2024 at the Morrison Center.

When was the last time you experienced a live, theatrical show that awed you and your family? Take part in a magical experience sophisticated enough for adults, cool enough for teens, and utterly engaging for children's imaginations.

Let NBC's star magician Mike Super - a top finalist from America's Got Talent and the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on primetime US television - transform you from a parent...into your child's best friend!

Mike Super's magic bridges generations, bringing families together with memories that will last a lifetime. See your child float in mid-air. See your mother-in-law disappear. More amazingly, see your teen smile! That's Super's real trick: giving everyone a personal, yet shared, night of entertainment.

