Aspire Community Theatre Opens Seventh Season With THE WHO'S TOMMY in October

Aspire Community Theatre is opening their seventh season with The Who's Tommy. Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album by The Who, Tommy is an exhilarating story of hope, healing and the human spirit. The story of the pinball-playing, deaf, dumb and blind boy who triumphs over his adversities has inspired, amazed and puzzled audiences for more than 40 years.

Performances run October 6-15.

The Who's Tommy, a five-time Tony Award-winning musical, was translated to the stage by theatrical wizard, Des McAnuff, into a high-energy, one-of-a-kind theatrical event. Don't miss this regional premiere!

Aspire is a top tier community theatre. Using the amazing local talent available to North Idaho, and backing the performers with professional musicians, in a first rate facility has equaled the values of theatre resembling professional calibre theatre companies.