Aspire Community Theatre Opens Seventh Season With THE WHO'S TOMMY in October

Performances run October 6-15.
POPULAR
Aspire Community Theatre is opening their seventh season with The Who's Tommy. Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album by The Who, Tommy is an exhilarating story of hope, healing and the human spirit. The story of the pinball-playing, deaf, dumb and blind boy who triumphs over his adversities has inspired, amazed and puzzled audiences for more than 40 years.
Performances run October 6-15.
The Who's Tommy, a five-time Tony Award-winning musical, was translated to the stage by theatrical wizard, Des McAnuff, into a high-energy, one-of-a-kind theatrical event. Don't miss this regional premiere!
Aspire is a top tier community theatre. Using the amazing local talent available to North Idaho, and backing the performers with professional musicians, in a first rate facility has equaled the values of theatre resembling professional calibre theatre companies.
Videos
|The Women In Black
Watson's Mystery Cafe (9/24-10/29)
|The Normal Heart
Alley Repertory Theater (10/12-10/22)
|Boise Phil – Pictures at an Exhibition
The Morrison Center (9/30-9/30)
|Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Nampa Civic Center (10/19-10/21)
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Morrison Center for the Performing Arts (3/08-3/10)
|REEFER MADNESS
Stage Coach Theatre (10/06-10/28)
|Elf the Musical
The Nampa Civic Center (12/07-12/09)
|Brand Identity Through Web Design Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/29-7/05)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You