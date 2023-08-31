Theatre Tuscaloosa Hosts Free Reading Of New Play SNUG HARBOR

Snug Harbor by Steve Burch is a play about one's need to find a safe or protected anchor, a harbor.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Natalie Shaw, Maya Petropoulos, and More to Star in MEAN GIRLS North American Tour - Full Photo 2 Natalie Shaw, Maya Petropoulos, and More to Star in MEAN GIRLS North American Tour - Full Cast Announced!
ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END Comes to Tuscaloosa in October Photo 3 ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END Comes to Tuscaloosa in October
Theatre Tuscaloosa Announces 2022-23 T. Earle Johnson Award Winners Photo 4 Theatre Tuscaloosa Announces 2022-23 T. Earle Johnson Award Winners

Theatre Tuscaloosa Hosts Free Reading Of New Play SNUG HARBOR

Theatre Tuscaloosa Hosts Free Reading Of New Play SNUG HARBOR

Theatre Tuscaloosa will hold a free reading of Steve Burch's new play Snug Harbor in the Alabama Power Recital Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405) on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Snug Harbor by Steve Burch is a play about one's need to find a safe or protected anchor, a harbor. A retirement home for sailors in Boston, Snug Harbor is a looming backdrop for a group of people who are seeking a safe haven for their hearts and minds. Burch takes audiences on a journey of the rough seas of life, with fits and starts, through the gales of relationships and internal waves of guilt and regret, to the safe harbor of holy relationships.

"I'm so excited to be reading this play. I feel so connected to it," Director Tina Turley said. "It's so nice to have the playwright 'in the house!' I can't wait to hear it jump off the page!"

Playwright Steve Burch is a local playwright who has been published in many articles including Journal of Dramatic Theory and Criticism, Theatre Symposium, the Oxford Companion to United States History, and more. Burch worked for The University of Alabama as a Professor of Theatre History and Playwriting until his recent retirement.

The cast includes Rosie Webber as Patti, Rebecca Kling as Dodie, Gary Wise as Guffy, Matt Davis as Peter, Wescott Youngson as Father Andretti, Adam Miller as Stu, and Layla Khan-Hickman as Leslie.

"We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to stage this reading," Managing Director Adam Miller said. "Being a part of helping a new work come to life is something we value at Theatre Tuscaloosa, and we cannot wait to see where this show goes."

Admission to this reading is free and will be on a first-come-first-served basis starting at 7 p.m. Seating is general admission. This show is appropriate for ages 16 and older. Strong themes are explored including aging, LGBTQ+, friendship, marriage, faith, retirement, parenting, and military. Offensive language, alcohol, and violence are depicted in the text.

More details are available at Click Here or at 205.391.2277.

Theatre Tuscaloosa is a 501c3 not-for-profit community theatre located on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College. Theatre Tuscaloosa has been enriching the greater Tuscaloosa community since 1971 through quality theatrical productions and educational outreach.




RELATED STORIES - Birmingham

1
ERMA BOMBECK: AT WITS END Comes to Tuscaloosa in October Photo
ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END Comes to Tuscaloosa in October

Second Stage presents: Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End. Performances run October 4-8, 2023 at Alabama Power Recital Hall at SSCC. The production is by Margaret Engel and Allison Engel and directed by Tina Turley.

2
Theatre Tuscaloosa Announces 2022-23 T. Earle Johnson Award Winners Photo
Theatre Tuscaloosa Announces 2022-23 T. Earle Johnson Award Winners

Theatre Tuscaloosa held the 27th annual T. Earle Johnson Awards Ceremony on Sunday, August 21, 2023 in the Atrium at Shelton State Community College to celebrate the 2022-23 winners.

3
Review: LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL at Actors Community Playhouse Photo
Review: LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL at Actors Community Playhouse

What did our critic think of LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL at Actors Community Playhouse?

4
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band Comes to Alabama Theatre This Month Photo
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band Comes to Alabama Theatre This Month

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band comes to Alabama Theatre this month. The performance is set for August 16, 2023. Doors open at 6:30pm, show at 7:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
View all Videos

Birmingham SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jekyll & Hyde (b'way)
Pike Road Theatre Company (10/05-10/22)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Christmas
Pike Road Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Proud Mary: A Tribute To An Icon
Encore Theatre and Gallery (9/15-9/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Personal Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (11/16-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (7/11-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday
Theatre 98 (10/06-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chocolate Covered Cabaret: Emerald City Edition
Encore Theatre and Gallery (10/05-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (4/18-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# We'll Meet Again
National Tour (8/28-9/25)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You