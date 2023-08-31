Theatre Tuscaloosa Hosts Free Reading Of New Play SNUG HARBOR

Theatre Tuscaloosa will hold a free reading of Steve Burch's new play Snug Harbor in the Alabama Power Recital Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405) on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Snug Harbor by Steve Burch is a play about one's need to find a safe or protected anchor, a harbor. A retirement home for sailors in Boston, Snug Harbor is a looming backdrop for a group of people who are seeking a safe haven for their hearts and minds. Burch takes audiences on a journey of the rough seas of life, with fits and starts, through the gales of relationships and internal waves of guilt and regret, to the safe harbor of holy relationships.

"I'm so excited to be reading this play. I feel so connected to it," Director Tina Turley said. "It's so nice to have the playwright 'in the house!' I can't wait to hear it jump off the page!"

Playwright Steve Burch is a local playwright who has been published in many articles including Journal of Dramatic Theory and Criticism, Theatre Symposium, the Oxford Companion to United States History, and more. Burch worked for The University of Alabama as a Professor of Theatre History and Playwriting until his recent retirement.

The cast includes Rosie Webber as Patti, Rebecca Kling as Dodie, Gary Wise as Guffy, Matt Davis as Peter, Wescott Youngson as Father Andretti, Adam Miller as Stu, and Layla Khan-Hickman as Leslie.

"We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to stage this reading," Managing Director Adam Miller said. "Being a part of helping a new work come to life is something we value at Theatre Tuscaloosa, and we cannot wait to see where this show goes."

Admission to this reading is free and will be on a first-come-first-served basis starting at 7 p.m. Seating is general admission. This show is appropriate for ages 16 and older. Strong themes are explored including aging, LGBTQ+, friendship, marriage, faith, retirement, parenting, and military. Offensive language, alcohol, and violence are depicted in the text.

More details are available at Click Here or at 205.391.2277.

Theatre Tuscaloosa is a 501c3 not-for-profit community theatre located on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College. Theatre Tuscaloosa has been enriching the greater Tuscaloosa community since 1971 through quality theatrical productions and educational outreach.