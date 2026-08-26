STAY AWAKE to Open at Birmingham Children's Theatre for Ages 0-5

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Birmingham Children's Theatre (BCT) will present Stay Awake, a gentle and imaginative production for the very youngest theatre-goers, September 9–25, 2026, at the BJCC. Written by Mary Hall Surface and directed by Mason Elizabeth Greer, the show is part of BCT's Theatre for the Very Young (TVY) series, designed specifically for children ages 0–5 and the caregivers who bring them.

Stay Awake follows a young girl named Mia and her dog as they resist the pull of bedtime, drifting instead into a world of imagination inspired by the mobile floating above her bed. A yellow star, a red ball, a green fish, and a white cloud come to life, carrying Mia and her dog through the clouds, under the sea, behind the wheel of a race car, and among the stars — before gently guiding them back to sleep.

'We want to make your child's first experience in the theatre a magical one, and everything about Stay Awake is crafted to meet toddlers exactly where they are,' says Ashley Woods, BCT's Executive Artistic Director. 'On the one hand we take the elements of theatre (plot, character, setting); and on the other hand we have learning activities (rhyme, song, repetition, visual cues); and we bring them together in a lovely experience that invites the children and caregivers in our audiences to participate alongside Mia and Dog in their dreamy adventure.'

Combining repetition, rhyme, movement, and generous audience interaction to explore shapes, sounds, numbers, and more; Stay Awake invites young children and their grown-up friends into a theatrical world where anything is possible.

ABOUT BCT'S THEATRE FOR THE VERY YOUNG SERIES

Shows in BCT's Theatre for the Very Young series focus on the fundamentals of early childhood development while delivering an engaging, entertaining story. Every TVY production is interactive, featuring music, movement, rhyme, and repetition as building blocks for early learning. Performances take place in the PlaySpace, an open 'Yes Space' where children and their grown-ups are encouraged to roam, make noise, touch things, and get their wiggles out. All TVY performances are relaxed, gentle, and sensory-friendly, making them an ideal introduction to live theatre for the youngest audiences.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Show: Stay Awake

Written by: Mary Hall Surface

Directed by: Mason Elizabeth Greer

Featuring: Kirsten Estes & Emma Thomason

Dates: September 9–25, 2026

Showtimes: Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. and Saturdays at 10:00 a.m.

Location: BJCC [2100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham]

Recommended Ages: 0–5 years

Running Time: Approximately 35–45 minutes

Tickets: $10 - $17 | https://www.bct123.org/stay-awake

ABOUT BIRMINGHAM CHILDREN'S THEATRE

The mission of the Birmingham Children's Theatre (BCT) is to educate, entertain, and enrich the lives of children through the magic of professional theatre. As Birmingham's only professional theatre company with a specific focus on the education of children through the arts, BCT celebrates the unique role that it plays in the community and recognizes the importance of providing a quality experience for eager young minds from across the State of Alabama.

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