THE COUNTER to Open at Terrific New Theatre in Birmingham

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Terrific New Theatre will continue its 2026–2027 season with the Birmingham premiere of “The Counter,” a warmly funny and yearning play that follows the unlikely connection between a retired firefighter and a diner waitress. The contemporary play, by Meghan Kennedy, premiered off-Broadway in September 2024. It opens at TNT on Thursday, September 10, and runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30PM, with a matinee on Sundays until September 27, 2026.

Tawny Stephens directs the one act play which stars Kyle Holman as retired firefighter Paul who goes to the same counter every morning for coffee. Talia Lin plays Katie, the waitress, who is always there to engage in refills and small talk. Also featured is Courtney Cook. Holman and Lin are veterans of the TNT stage, with Holman being seen in 2025's “The Minutes,” and Lin in “POTUS.” Cook is a relative newcomer to TNT, but was a member of the TNT Chorale which provided music for last season's “The Events” on TNT's stage.

Stephens pulls double duty, as she not only serves as director of “The Counter,” but is also the Production Coordinator at TNT. The creative team is rounded out with Scenic Design by J. Austin Helmers, Lighting Design by Scott Littleton; Costume Design is provided by Diane Faulkner, with sound design by Ace McKay. Original music was composed by Cheryl Hilterbrand. Audrey Chatfiel leads a Stage Management team which includes Gracie Marble as the Assistant Stage Manager.

The TNT 2026-2027 season celebrates the founding of TNT forty years ago. Season FLEX passes are still available for purchase, along with individual show tickets. Information can be found on the TNT website. Terrific New Theatre is located at 2112 Fifth Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203. Executive Director Tamara DeBolt, as well as the cast and creative team, are available for interviews and appearances on behalf of TNT.

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