Jackson Browne Comes to the Alabama Theatre

The performance is set for July 26, 2023 at 7:30PM.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
ELVIS IN CONCERT Comes to the Bama Theatre Next Month Photo 4 ELVIS IN CONCERT Comes to the Bama Theatre Next Month

Jackson Browne Comes to the Alabama Theatre

Jackson Browne comes to the Alabama Theatre this week. The performance is set for July 26, 2023 at 7:30PM.

Jackson Browne has written and performed some of the most literate and moving songs in popular music and has defined a genre of songwriting charged with honesty, emotion and personal politics. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2007.

Except for a brief period in NYC in the late 1960s, Jackson has always lived in Southern California. His debut album came out on David Geffen’s Asylum Records in 1972. Since then, he has released fourteen studio albums, four collections of live performances, two “best of” compilations, two DVDs and several single recordings. Jackson’s newest studio album, “Downhill From Everywhere” was released in July 2021 and GRAMMY nominated for Best Americana Album.

Browne is known for his advocacy on behalf of the environment, human rights, and arts education. He’s a co-founder of the groups Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) and Nukefree.org and a member of the Ocean advocacy group, Ocean Elders.

In 2002, he was the fourth recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, given to artists whose works exemplify the environmental and social values that were essential to the great California-born author. He has received Duke University’s LEAF award for Lifetime Environmental Achievement in the Fine Arts, and both the Chapin-World Hunger Year and NARM Harry Chapin Humanitarian Awards. In 2004, Jackson was given an honorary Doctorate of Music by Occidental College in Los Angeles, for “a remarkable musical career that has successfully combined an intensely personal artistry with a broader vision of social justice.”




RELATED STORIES - Birmingham

1
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Reveals First New Southern Canon Commissions Photo
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Reveals First New Southern Canon Commissions

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Robert Schenkkan is among four prolific playwrights to be commissioned as part of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival's (ASF) ambitious New Southern Canon, a multi-year commitment to developing 22 new plays about transformative moments in the South.

2
ELVIS IN CONCERT Comes to the Bama Theatre Next Month Photo
ELVIS IN CONCERT Comes to the Bama Theatre Next Month

Elvis In Concert: “The Story of The King” – Featuring World Champion Cote Deonath comes to the Bama Theatre on August 26, 2023 at 6:00pm.

3
SISTER ACT Comes to the Bama Theatre This Month Photo
SISTER ACT Comes to the Bama Theatre This Month

Sister Act comes to the Bama Theatre this month. Performances run July 20-23.

4
Pierre Marais, Crystal Kellogg & More To Star In CABARET At Alabama Shakespeare Festiv Photo
Pierre Marais, Crystal Kellogg & More To Star In CABARET At Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents Kander and Ebb's Tony Award-winning musical Cabaret, directed by Rick Dildine July 6 — Aug. 6 on the Festival Stage.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
View all Videos

Birmingham SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (7/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Personal Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jekyll & Hyde (b'way)
Pike Road Theatre Company (10/05-10/22)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Red Mountain Theatre (7/21-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Christmas
Pike Road Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Acropolis of Athens Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's 101 Dalmatians Kids
Pike Road Theatre Company (8/04-8/05)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday
Theatre 98 (10/06-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten
Leeds Arts Council (7/27-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footloose
Pike Road Theatre Company (7/13-7/30)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You