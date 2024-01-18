INTO THE WOODS Comes to the Virginia Samford Theatre Next Month

Performances will run February 1-18, 2024.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards
SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series Photo 4 SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series

INTO THE WOODS Comes to the Virginia Samford Theatre Next Month

Into the Woods comes to the Virginia Samford Theatre in February. Performances will run February 1-18, 2024.

From Broadway’s greatest and most innovative composer, VST will present Stephen Sondheim’s “Into The Woods.” Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, Sondheim’s magical score weaves classic fairy tales with the modern human quest for family, love and compassion.

Directed by Samford University and VST favorite, Chelsea Reynolds, “Into The Woods” will mark VST’s first production created entirely with recyclable and sustainable materials by Artist in Residence, Ben Boyer.




RELATED STORIES - Birmingham

1
Clint Black Returns to the Alabama Theatre This Month Photo
Clint Black Returns to the Alabama Theatre This Month

Country legend Clint Black will be at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham with special guests Lisa Hartman Black and Lily Pearl Black on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

2
Lana Del Rey, Renée Rapp & More Join Hangout Music Festival Photo
Lana Del Rey, Renée Rapp & More Join Hangout Music Festival

The three-day beachfront event will also include Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, ODESZA, The Chainsmokers, Cage The Elephant, Dominic Fike, Renée Rapp, Subtronics, Jessie Murph, A Day To Remember, Dom Dolla, Doechii, Alison Wonderland, Nelly, Koe Wetzel, Megan Moroney, Sexyy Red, All Time Low, NLE Choppa, Chappell Roan, and more

3
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards! Winners include The Lighthouse Theatre Company, Theatre of Gadsden and more.

4
The Fab Four Performs The Beatles Rubber Soul & the Greatest Hits at the Alabama Theat Photo
The Fab Four Performs The Beatles' Rubber Soul & the Greatest Hits at the Alabama Theatre

The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute comes to the Alabama Theatre this week. The performance is set for December 29, 2023. Learn more about the performance here!

More Hot Stories For You

Clint Black Returns to the Alabama Theatre This MonthClint Black Returns to the Alabama Theatre This Month
Lana Del Rey, Renée Rapp & More Join Hangout Music FestivalLana Del Rey, Renée Rapp & More Join Hangout Music Festival
The Fab Four Performs The Beatles' Rubber Soul & the Greatest Hits at the Alabama TheatreThe Fab Four Performs The Beatles' Rubber Soul & the Greatest Hits at the Alabama Theatre
Theatre Tuscaloosa to Present RAGTIME This WinterTheatre Tuscaloosa to Present RAGTIME This Winter

Videos

Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Video
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Birmingham SHOWS
Fiddler On The Roof in Birmingham Fiddler On The Roof
Leeds Arts Council (4/18-4/28)
RUSH in Birmingham RUSH
The Belgrade Theatre (4/17-4/17)
Noises Off in Birmingham Noises Off
Leeds Arts Council (2/23-3/08)
Oedipus in Birmingham Oedipus
University of Alabama - Allen Bales Theatre (2/05-2/11)
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in Birmingham Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex [Concert Hall] (4/30-5/05)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Birmingham To Kill a Mockingbird
Von Braun Center [Concert Hall] (2/16-2/18)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Birmingham Jesus Christ Superstar
Von Braun Center [Concert Hall] (3/15-3/17)
Anything Goes in Birmingham Anything Goes
Bean-Brown Theatre at Shelton State Community College (7/12-7/21)
Hadestown in Birmingham Hadestown
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex [Concert Hall] (3/19-3/24)
The Color Purple in Birmingham The Color Purple
Red Mountain Theatre (2/09-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You