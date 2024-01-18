INTO THE WOODS Comes to the Virginia Samford Theatre Next Month

Performances will run February 1-18, 2024.
POPULAR
Into the Woods comes to the Virginia Samford Theatre in February. Performances will run February 1-18, 2024.
From Broadway’s greatest and most innovative composer, VST will present Stephen Sondheim’s “Into The Woods.” Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, Sondheim’s magical score weaves classic fairy tales with the modern human quest for family, love and compassion.
Directed by Samford University and VST favorite, Chelsea Reynolds, “Into The Woods” will mark VST’s first production created entirely with recyclable and sustainable materials by Artist in Residence, Ben Boyer.
Videos
|Fiddler On The Roof
Leeds Arts Council (4/18-4/28)
|RUSH
The Belgrade Theatre (4/17-4/17)
|Noises Off
Leeds Arts Council (2/23-3/08)
|Oedipus
University of Alabama - Allen Bales Theatre (2/05-2/11)
|Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex [Concert Hall] (4/30-5/05)
|To Kill a Mockingbird
Von Braun Center [Concert Hall] (2/16-2/18)
|Jesus Christ Superstar
Von Braun Center [Concert Hall] (3/15-3/17)
|Anything Goes
Bean-Brown Theatre at Shelton State Community College (7/12-7/21)
|Hadestown
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex [Concert Hall] (3/19-3/24)
|The Color Purple
Red Mountain Theatre (2/09-3/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You