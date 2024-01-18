INTO THE WOODS Comes to the Virginia Samford Theatre Next Month

Into the Woods comes to the Virginia Samford Theatre in February. Performances will run February 1-18, 2024.

From Broadway’s greatest and most innovative composer, VST will present Stephen Sondheim’s “Into The Woods.” Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, Sondheim’s magical score weaves classic fairy tales with the modern human quest for family, love and compassion.

Directed by Samford University and VST favorite, Chelsea Reynolds, “Into The Woods” will mark VST’s first production created entirely with recyclable and sustainable materials by Artist in Residence, Ben Boyer.