Review: GREASE at W:Hall, Brussels by Green Parrot Productions

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Brussels audiences got chills and they're multiplying! as Green Parrot Productions brought the ultimate rock 'n' roll high school romance to life. I caught a performance of Grease on March 21, 2026, at the W:Hall Auditorium in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, and what truly sets this production apart is its near-all-teenage ensemble, whose fearless energy, precise execution, and sheer talent make this feel like a fresh, electrifying take on a timeless classic.

Green Parrot Productions, a not-for-profit ASBL founded in 2007 by experienced Brussels amateur theatre veterans, specializes in joyful, family-friendly musicals. Their mission is to create accessible shows that transcend language, age, and background. With book, music, and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, the show (running March 19–22, 2026) bursts with iconic one-liners, memorable characters, and those deliriously catchy 1950s hits that had the audience, kids and adults alike, smiling, tapping and dancing along.

Stage direction and choreography by Kathy Lemerle, Jenny Clarkson, and Chloe Van Thielen keep the momentum electric, with sharp, era-true moves that capture Rydell High's spirit. Music Director Steven De Mesmaeker leads a live band that delivers the score with authentic groove, though the overall sound mix occasionally felt a touch low for a rock 'n' roll musical, particularly in the Act One closer and early numbers like "Summer Nights," where more punch from the orchestra would have amplified the already strong energy from the cast.

That said, the production's technical coordination, steered by Boff Muir, is flawless. Stage elements (props, set pieces) moved on and off with brilliant fluidity, seamless, well-rehearsed transitions that never disrupted the flow.

There were many highlights, starting with the first act's "Greased Lightning," which stands as the show's absolute peak moment. The thoughtfully crafted car image, combined with precise choreography, infectious group energy, and perfect sync from the teenage ensemble, made it an explosion of fun; truly amazing given the cast's youth. Very strong casting across the board elevates every scene.

The opening of Act Two brought a noticeable lift, with the orchestra sounding louder and more present to match the high-energy dance competition number which had great choreography, perfect sync, and strong excitement from the cast.

The costumes by Mary Wiklander-Williams deserve special mention: colorful, high-quality, and packed with era-specific details that perfectly evoked 1950s teen style, adding visual pop to every ensemble number.

Individual standouts further showcase the teenage talent. Timothy Agotha who plays Danny Zuko is already extremely charismatic, with a velvety voice, natural theatricality, and magnetic energy that feels ready for professional stages, his swagger and charm balance the leads beautifully. Juliana Subach who plays Rizzo delivers a compelling, layered "There Are Worse Things I Could Do," adding an interesting vulnerability and depth that perfectly fits the character's tough exterior and hidden heart.

"Hopelessly Devoted to You" emerges as one of the evening's emotional peaks, with Alyssia Poenaru who brings a touching fragility to the ballad, subtle and heartfelt, a refreshing contrast to the more belted interpretations we're used to. Her Sandy is not only convincing but fresh, joyful and filled with stage presence.

"Beauty School Dropout" provides another second-act gem, featuring a standout crooner-style cameo from Andy Fisk as the Guardian Angel, glitzy and fun.

All supporting roles and ensembles shine too, with bubbly energy, warmth and humor throughout.

This production keeps things simple yet effective. No over the top sets, just clever props, lighting, costumes and projections from time to time. Interval drinks (pre-ordered wisely!) keep things flowing, and the wholesome vibe makes it ideal for families.

Green Parrot's Grease doesn't reinvent the classic; it reminds us why it endures, delivered with heart, precision, and astonishing skill by a predominantly teenage cast that owns every beat. In a city with a growing appetite for accessible musical theatre, this is a feel-good triumph that leaves you humming "We Go Together" long after the curtain falls.

Rating: 8.5/10 (Highly Recommended for families and musical fans)

Photos Credit: Klaus van der Pas

Reviewed by Alexandre Diaconu

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