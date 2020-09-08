Zachary Noah Piser to Appear on Adventure Theatre MTC's SUNDAY'S STORYTIME: MIXING IT UP

Adventure Theatre MTC's Storytimes are Sundays at 2pm free on Facebook Live.

Adventure Theatre MTC's Sunday Storytimes: Mixing It Up bring new light to muti-racial and biracial stories with guest host Erin Quill from the original Broadway cast of Avenue Q. Erin will interview fellow actor, Zachary Noah Piser on his ascent to Broadway, racial identity, representation onstage and onscreen, and talking to kids about acknowledging others' identities. Adventure Theatre MTC's Storytimes are Sundays at 2pm free on Facebook Live.

Zachary Noah Piser came to Broadway first in Wicked (Boq) before he was cast as the star of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen. Off-Broadway, he could be seen in Barrow Street Theatre's West End transfer of Sweeney Todd (Tobias) and Mad Libs Live. He is a Bay Area native and proud Northwestern graduate.

Executive Director Leon Seemann, Artistic Director Chil Kong, and Education Director Margo Brenner Collins are humbled and thrilled to have such a high caliber of theatre and screen talent tell their personal, inspiring stories of their racial journey and their experience in entertainment industry.

Says Kong, "Guest Host Erin Quill did such an amazing job with the Broadway actresses last month that we're following it up again with the incredible Zachary Piser. Zachary is an inspiration for our Adventure Theatre MTC Academy Students and our community. We are honored that he can join us this weekend."

To tune in to Adventure Theatre MTC's Sunday Storytimes or to follow Adventure's digital content online, visit our Facebook Event Page. For additional information about Adventure Theatre MTC, our digital content, or our digital camps, please e-mail info@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.

