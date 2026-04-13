Young Victorian Theatre Company Will Present Gilbert & Sullivan's IOLANTHE This Summer

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Young Victorian Theatre Company will present IOLANTHE, the operetta by W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan, with performances scheduled July 11 through July 19, 2026 at The Gilman School in Baltimore. Tickets will go on sale April 13.

The production follows a group of fairies attempting to reinstate their exiled sister after she marries a mortal, with complications arising when her son falls in love with a human. The operetta blends fantasy and satire, incorporating themes of class, politics, and romance.

“Iolanthe is one of Gilbert & Sullivan's most enchanting works—filled with whimsy, warmth, and razor-sharp satire that still feels fresh today,” said Artistic Director Catrin Davies.

CAST

The cast will include Thomas Hochla as the Lord Chancellor, Spencer Adamson as Mountararat, Daniel Casasanto as Tolloller, Jim Williams as Private Willis, Steven Warnock as Strephon, Claire Iverson as Phyllis, Hannah Wardell as Iolanthe, Rebecca Sacks as the Fairy Queen, Ann Fogler as Leila, Cassidy Dixon as Celia, and Dorienne Hoven as Fleta.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Special events will include a post-show “Mix and Mingle” on July 11, a pre-show Fairy Party on July 12, and “The Savoy Salon: Conversations Before the Curtain” on July 12 and July 19.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets will be available beginning April 13 at yvtc.org.

Young Victorian Theatre Company is a Baltimore-based organization dedicated to presenting works by Gilbert and Sullivan and supporting musical theatre performance in the region.