Way Off Broadway to Present THE PAJAMA GAME This Fall

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre is preparing for a heartwarming romantic comedy this fall when its production of the Broadway classic The Pajama Game takes to the stage. Opening Friday, September 10th, the production was rescheduled from earlier this season.



In The Pajama Game, conditions at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory are anything but peaceful as sparks fly between new superintendent, Sid Sorokin, and Babe Williams, leader of the union grievance committee. Their stormy relationship comes to a head when the workers strike for a 7 ½ cent pay increase, setting off not only a conflict between management and labor, but a battle of the sexes as well.

Based on Richard Bissell's 1953 novel, 7 ½ Cents, The Pajama Game took its Broadway bow at the St. James Theatre on May 13, 1954. The production was the first show produced by theatre legend Harold Prince, who would go on to be one of the most successful and prolific producers and directors in the industry. In addition to a young Hal Prince, the original Broadway production's creative team also included direction by theatre greats George Abbott and Jerome Robbins and choreography by Broadway new-comer, Bob Fosse.

The production, starring John Raitt as Sid and Janis Paige as Babe, went on to run for over 1,000 performances and took home three Tony Awards, including Best Featured Actress (Carol Haney), Best Choreography, and Best Musical.

In 1957, Warner Bros. released a film version of the show featuring the original Broadway cast, with one exception. Doris Day was cast in the role of Babe Williams, replacing Paige in the movie.

Since it first appeared on Broadway, The Pajama Game has seen two revivals make it to the Great White Way. The first was in 1973, with Abbott returning to direct and Hal Linden taking on the role of Sid, with a featured performance by Cab Calloway as Hines, the factory's efficiency expert.

The second revival came thirty-three years later in 2006 when the Roundabout Theatre Company produced a special limited run of the show starring Harry Connick, Jr. as Sid, Kelli O'Hara as Babe, and Michael McKean as Hines. The production, directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, received nine Tony nominations, taking home two trophies (Best Choreography and Best Revival of a Musical). Notably, that year, Marshall also won the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her choreography of the show.

Way Off Broadway's cast is led by Megan E. West as Babe and Randy Stull making his WOB debut as Sid. They will be joined this fall by Sarah Melinda as Gladys, Jake Thereault as Prez, Zane L. Oberholzer, Jr. as Hines, and Dino P. Coppa, Sr. as Mr. Hasler. Rounding out the cast are Emma Cooley, Katharine Ford, Chelsea Rose Paradiso, Stephen Saul, Greysen Simmons, Matthew B. Withers, and Abigail Weinel.

The Pajama Game has music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross and a book by George Abbott and Richard Bissell. Way Off Broadway's production is directed by Jessica Billones, with choreography by Dee Buchanan and music direction by Jordan B. Stocksdale.

The show runs September 10th through October 30th, with performances every Friday and Saturday evening, and select Sunday matinees. A complete performance schedule, as well as ticket prices and show times can be found on the theatre's website www.wayoffbroadway.com.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is now in its 27th Season of producing live theatre. Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the area's theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage.