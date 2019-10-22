Way Off Broadway to Present ELF JR. for Family Theatre Holiday Event

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will present a staging of Elf Jr. - The Musical as a special Family Theatre Holiday Event for the upcoming Christmas season. Performances of the family friendly production will begin November 23rd and run through December 22nd at the popular Frederick theatre venue.

In Elf Jr., Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas

Way Off Broadway's production is led by Jacob Hale as Buddy the Elf, along with Becca Sears as Jovie, Jordan B. Stocksdale and Jessica Billones as Walter and Emily Hobbs, respectively, and Tegan Yarmus as Michael. Also featured are Grace Bruchey, Adam Hobbs, Bill Kiska, Danielle Leppert, Sarah Melinda, Ashley Tucci, Joseph Waeyaert, Megan E. West, and Caleb Whitcomb.

Based on the hit 2003 Will Ferrell film of the same name, Elf - The Musical first appeared on Broadway in 2010. The full-scale musical was later adapted into Elf Jr., an hour long version aimed at younger audiences.

Elf Jr. - The Musical has a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matt Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and is based on the New Line Cinema film by David Berenbaum. Way Off Broadway's staging is under the direction of Jordan B. Stocksdale.

The special holiday presentation will run November 23 - December 22, 2019, with performances every Saturday afternoon, a Sunday matinee on November 24th, and an early Sunday evening performance on December 22nd. Tickets for lunch and the show are $20 per person. For specific show dates and times, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.

To learn more about Way Off Broadway or any of its productions, including its Mainstage holiday production, Stage Door Christmas, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is now in its 26th Season of producing live theatre. Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the area's theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage. Productions have included Mamma Mia!, Disney's Beauty & the Beast, Sister Act, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Monty Python's Spamalot, Noises Off, The Addams Family, Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, Legally Blonde, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Hairspray, South Pacific, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Full Monty, Mel Brooks' The Producers, CATS, The Wedding Singer, Evita, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, La Cage aux Folles, Guys & Dolls, Steel Magnolias, Annie, Bye Bye, Birdie, The King & I, ...Forum, Lend Me a Tenor, Joseph..., Blood Brothers, Mame, and 42nd Street. In addition to its regular season, Way Off Broadway produces a number of special events throughout the year, including family theatre productions and an annual Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus). Through its outside producing brand, WOB LIVE! Entertainment, the theatre also presents Marquee Mysteries - an interactive murder mystery series - not only at Way Off Broadway, but on the Walkersville Southern Railroad and at the Inn BoonsBoro. www.wayoffbroadway.com





