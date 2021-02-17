Way Off Broadway To Present RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL

Coming this spring, The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will lovely skewer musical theatre, stage mothers, and ambitious child stars in its production of Ruthless! The Musical. As previously announced by the theatre's producers, due to current health and safety protocols in place limiting cast sizes, Ruthless! The Musical has taken the place of Oliver!, which had originally been announced for the 2021 Season.

In Ruthless! The Musical, eight-year-old Tina Denmark knows she was born to play Pippi Longstocking in her school musical. As she discovers her talent's origin, she proves she's will to do anything to win the starring role . . . including murdering the leading lady! Ruthless! The Musical lovingly spoofs Broadway musicals from Gypsy to Mame and iconic Hollywood films including All About Eve and The Bad Seed. A hilarious romp through the world of Broadway, child acting, parenthood, and unbridled ambition, this campy cult favorite will leave audiences in stitches.

The original Off-Broadway production of Ruthless! performed at The Players Theatre from March 1992 through January of the following year, running for 342 performances. The role of Tina was played by Laura Bell Bundy who would later go on to originate the roles of Amber von Tussel in Hairspray and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde - The Musical. During the run, Bundy's understudies included Natalie Portman and Britney Spears.

The production won the 1993 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical.

Following Los Angeles and London productions, as well as a number of regional stagings, Ruthless! returned to New York City in an Off-Broadway revival in 2015 at St. Luke's Theatre.

Reuniting for Way Off Broadway's production of the Off-Broadway favorite are Jessica Billones and Shawn Nakia Law reprising their roles of Judy Denmark and Sylvia St. Croix, respectively. The two previously appeared in the roles in a production opposite one another in 2018 at the Old Opera House in Charlestown. Joining them on stage will be Jordyn Morgan as Tina Denmark, Megan E. West as Miss Thorn, Betsey Brannen as Lita Encore, and Becca Sears as Louise Lerman and Eve Allabout.

Ruthless!, which has a book and lyrics by Joel Paley and music by Marvin Laird, is directed by Bill Kiska with music direction by Megan E. West. The show will run March 26th through May 29th with performances every Friday and Saturday evenings and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sundays of each month. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

To learn more about Ruthless!, or any of Way Off Broadway's productions, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.