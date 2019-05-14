Way Off Broadway Presents MAMMA MIA!

Currently celebrating its 25th Silver Anniversary, The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre is set to end the season with a bang this summer when the smash-hit musical Mamma Mia! arrives at the theatre. With over 60 million people having seen this worldwide phenomenon, for its 25th Anniversary Season, Way Off Broadway is bringing this international sensation to the Frederick stage for the very first time.

In this mega-hit musical, ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

Turning the chart-topping songs of ABBA into a stage musical was the idea of English producer Judy Craymer, who began work on the production in 1997. Two years later, Mamma Mia! premiered in London at the Prince Edward Theatre. Since opening, the production has continued its London run, having transferred to different theatres over the years, making it the seventh longest running show in West End history.

Mamma Mia! made its U.S. debut in San Francisco, followed by runs in Los Angeles and Chicago before finally arriving on Broadway in the fall of 2001. After 12 years at the Winter Garden Theatre, Mamma Mia! transferred to the Broadhurst, where it played through its final performance on September 12, 2015. After 14 years on Broadway, the show closed having played almost 5,800 performances and receiving five Tony Award nominations.

Since it was created, Mamma Mia! has played in more than 50 countries on six continents, grossing over $2 billion worldwide. On any given day, there is at least one performance (usually more) of Mamma Mia! being performed somewhere around the world.

Way Off Broadway's production features Jessica Billones and Melani Drummer alternating the role of Donna, alongside Alexis Krey as Sophie, Jaimie Lea Kiska as Tanya, Sarah Melinda as Rosie, Michael Reid as Sam, Brian Kaider as Harry, Zane L. Oberholzer as Bill, and Jacob Hale as Sky. They will be joined on stage by Morganne Chu, Emma Cooley, Noah Hamadé, Adam Hobbs, Nicky Kaider, Bradley Leverrett, Carol Niedringhaus, Chris Reed, Becca Sears, and Megan E. West.

Mamma Mia! has music and lyrics by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Anderson and a book by Catherine Johnson. Way Off Broadway's production is under the direction of Jordan B. Stocksdale with choreographer by Dee Buchanan.

Way Off Broadway's production will run from June 14th through August 24th, with performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month.

For evening performances, guests arrive for dinner at 6:00 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:00 p.m. For matinees, doors open at 12:30 p.m. for lunch with the show beginning at 2:15 p.m. Tickets for a Friday evening or Sunday matinee are $46; Saturday evenings, tickets are $50. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

Following Mamma Mia!, Way Off Broadway will kick off its 2019/2020 Season with the cult comedy favorite Little Shop of Horrors.

To learn more about The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre or any of its productions, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com or www.Facebook.com/wayoffbroadway.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is proud to be celebrating its 25th Silver Anniversary Season! Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the area's theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage. Productions have included Disney's Beauty & the Beast, Sister Act, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Monty Python's Spamalot, Noises Off, The Addams Family, Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, Legally Blonde, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Hairspray, South Pacific, The Drowsy Chaperone, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Full Monty, Mel Brooks' The Producers, CATS, The Wedding Singer, Evita, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, La Cage aux Folles, Guys & Dolls, Steel Magnolias, Annie, Bye Bye, Birdie, The King & I, ...Forum, Lend Me a Tenor, Joseph..., Blood Brothers, Mame, and 42nd Street. In addition to its regular season, the theatre produces a number of special events throughout the year including an annual Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus) and an interactive mysteries series. www.wayoffbroadway.com





