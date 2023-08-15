Way Off Broadway Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre's 2023 Season continues this fall with the Tony Award-winning musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder.

The show, opening September 8th, is a hilarious dark comedy about a distant heir to the D'Ysquith family fortune who sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm...and a dash of murder. Gentleman's Guide is a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music and non-stop laughs as low-born Monty Navarro designs a plan to knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst. And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind…

Gentleman's Guide is based on Roy Horniman's 1907 novel Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal. The book inspired the 1949 British film Kind of Heart and Coronets.

In 2012, Gentleman's Guide premiered at the Hartford Stage in Connecticut, followed by a run at The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego the following year.

The show arrived on Broadway in the fall of 2013 when it opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre starring Jefferson Mays as all nine members of the D'Ysquith family and Bryce Pinkham as Monty Navaro. The production went on to run through January 2016, closing after more than 900 performances. At the 2014 Tony Awards, it was the most nominated show of the season garnering ten nominations including Best Actor in a Musical for both Mays and Pinkham. When the Tonys were announced, Gentleman's Guide took home four trophies – Best Musical, Best Book, Best Direction, and Best Costumes. It also won seven Drama Desk Awards and four Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Taking on the nine D'Ysquith family members for Way Off Broadway's production is Michael Reid opposite Jarod Glou making is Way Off Broadway debut as Monty Navarro. They will be joined on stage by Megan Elizabeth West as Sibella, Laura Hepp Saunders as Phoebe, and Jessica Billones as Miss Shingle. Taking on the fifty additional roles in the show are Amy Cajigas, Raquel Luciano, Jonah Milam, Stephen Soares, and Wil Spaeth.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder runs September 8th though October 21st and has a book by Robert L. Freedman, music by Steven Lutvak, and lyrics by Freedman and Lutvak. Justin M. Kiska directs the production, with musical direction by Tina M. Bruley and stage management by Mitch Brannen.

Performances are every Friday and Saturday evening, with matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month. Tickets on a Friday evening or Sunday afternoon are $55 per person; on Saturday evening, tickets are $59. Tickets may be purchased by calling the theatre's Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is currently in its 29th Season of producing live theatre. Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the area's theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage. Productions have included Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia!, Disney's Beauty & the Beast, Sister Act, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Monty Python's SPAMALOT, Noises Off, The Addams Family, Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, Legally Blonde, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Hairspray, South Pacific, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Mel Brooks' The Producers, CATS, The Wedding Singer, Evita, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, La Cage aux Folles, Guys & Dolls, Steel Magnolias, …Forum, Lend Me a Tenor, Joseph…, Blood Brothers, Mame, and 42nd Street. In addition to its regular Mainstage season, Way Off Broadway produces a number of special events throughout the year, including family theatre productions and an annual Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus). Through its outside producing brand, WOB LIVE! Entertainment, Way Off Broadway also presents Marquee Mysteries - an interactive murder mystery series where the audience helps solve the case - not only at the theatre, but regularly on the Walkersville Southern Railroad and other venues through the area for private functions.