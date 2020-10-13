Way Off Broadway Kicks Off the Holiday Season with A HOLIDAY WHO DUNNIT?

Guests will have two opportunities to solve the case, with A Holiday Who Dunnit? performing on Friday, November 6th and Saturday, November 7th.

Following a six-month long shut down due to the Covid pandemic, The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre reopened in September with the high-flying musical Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins. Now, for the holiday season, the theatre has scheduled a number of events to celebrate the Christmas season. Kicking things off will be a special interactive murder mystery event, A Holiday Who Dunnit?

No one can argue with the fact that the holidays are an extremely stressful time of the year. So when someone puts Santa's chief elf "on ice," it's up to the audience to help figure out who's been naughty and who's been nice. From Jack Frost to the Sugar Plum Fairy, everyone is a suspect!

Detective stories and mysteries have been a part of entertainment culture for as long as anyone can remember. From the days of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Agatha Christie to the modern television crime shows of today, everyone loves a good mystery. Everyone thinks they can be the next Sherlock Holmes. At Way Off Broadway, they have that chance.

A Holiday Who Dunnit? is part of Way Off Broadway and Justin M. Kiska's Marquee Mysteries Series. Launched in 2005, Marquee Mysteries has grown from producing mystery events solely at the theatre to include venues around the area including regularly on the Walkersville Southern Railroad and Nora Roberts' Inn BoonBoro.

Guests will have two opportunities to solve the case, with A Holiday Who Dunnit? performing on Friday, November 6th and Saturday, November 7th. Doors open both evenings for dinner at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $43 per person.

Way Off Broadway's holiday line-up also includes A Christmas Special Christmas Show, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - The Musical, and the theatre's 19th Annual Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus).

To learn more about any of Way Off Broadway's productions, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com. Or, to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

Shows View More Baltimore Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You