Way Off Broadway Kicks Off The Holidays With THAT CHRISTMAS SPIRIT

The holidays are just around the corner and this year, The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will be kicking off the festive season with its production of That Christmas Spirit. Opening November 19th, the show will conclude the theatre's 2021 Season.

In That Christmas Spirit, as college freshman Izzy is planning a fun filled holiday vacation with her friends, plans become upended at the last minute. With nowhere to go, she heads to her favorite aunt's to spend Christmas. Little does she know, her aunt always volunteers at St. Paul's on Christmas Eve. Tagging along, very begrudgingly, Izzy meets all the colorful characters working at the food kitchen, helping to spread a little holiday cheer to the less fortunate in the neighborhood. As she gets to know the "do-gooders," as she calls them, she learns what Christmas means to each of them and why they feel it's so important to give something back to the community. In the end, the magic of season may even help a cynical teenager find the true meaning of Christmas.

Bringing the characters in this heartwarming, family-friendly show to life are Jessica Billones as Aunt Celeste, Dino P. Coppa, Sr. as Cap, Miles Malone as Nicholas St. Noel, Sarah Melinda as Gloria, Megan E. West as Merry Ann, and Katharine Ford as Izzy.

That Christmas Spirit was written by Justin M. Kiska, who is also directing the production. The show is the twelfth Christmas production Kiska has written for the theatre in the last seventeen years. Music direction is being performed by Tina M. Bruley.

Way Off Broadway's holiday presentation of That Christmas Spirit runs from November 19th to December 19th, with performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month.

For evening performances, guests arrive for dinner at 6:00 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:00 p.m. For matinees, guests arrive for lunch at 12:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 2:15 p.m. Regular priced tickets on a Friday evening or Sunday matinee are $52 per person; on a Saturday, tickets are $55 per person.

To learn more That Christmas Spirit, or Way Off Broadway's upcoming 2022 Season, which includes Meshuggah-Nuns!, Hello, Dolly!, Beverly Hillbillies - The Musical, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, and Countdown to Christmas, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.