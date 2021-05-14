WOB Gives Audiences A Chance To Play Detective with THE CASE OF THE OLDEST LIVING SHOWGIRL

Ever since Edgar Allan Poe wrote The Murders in the Rue Morgue, mysteries have been a part of our entertainment culture. Since the days of Arthur Conan Doyle and Agatha Christie, audiences love a good who dunnit? And deep down, everyone thinks they have what it takes to be the next great sleuth. Coming June 4th and 5th, guests at The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will have the chance to play detective and solve The Case of the Oldest Living Showgirl.

Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre has become known for not only its Mainstage productions that include classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres of Broadway's latest titles, but also for its wildly popular interactive murder mystery series, Marquee Mysteries. Launched in 2005, Marquee Mysteries has grown from producing mystery events solely at the theatre to include venues around the area including on the Walkersville Southern Railroad and at Nora Roberts' Inn BoonsBoro.

In The Case of the Oldest Living Showgirl, fading showgirl-turned-headliner Bernadette Sharp is preparing to kick off her summer concert tour, only to have her opening night performance interrupted by murder! Everyone involved in the show becomes a suspect and it is up to the audience to solve the case.

"We are always receiving calls asking if we have a murder mystery coming up," says Justin M. Kiska, one of Way Off Broadway's owners and the 'mastermind' behind the theatre's Marquee Mystery Series. "These are without question the most popular events at the theatre because they are always so over-the-top and funny."

The Case of the Oldest Living Showgirl will play two nights only on Friday evening, June 4th and Saturday evening, June 5th, with guests arriving both nights at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person and may be purchased by contacting the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

Way Off Broadway & Justin M. Kiska's Marquee Mystery Series includes over fifty different mysteries all written and directed by Kiska over the years. Most recently, Marquee Mysteries helped to spin off Kiska's new book series, Parker City Mysteries, from Level Best Books.

To learn more The Case of the Oldest Living Showgirl, or any of Way Off Broadway's productions, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com or follow the theatre online at www.Facebook.com/wayoffbroadway. To learn more about Marquee Mysteries, visit www.JustinKiska.com.