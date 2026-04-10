WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Will Come to Ardeo Theatre Company in May

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ardeo Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of the Tony award winning thriller Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, directed by Suzanne Beal. Performances will run May 15 - 30, 2026.

Considered one of the greatest works of twentieth-century American theatre, Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a 1962, Pulitzer-prize winning play depicting a bitter, middle-aged couple, George and Martha, who invite a younger couple over for drinks after a party. The raucous evening devolves into a series of cruel, psychological games, verbal sparring, and the revelation of deep-seated resentments and illusions.

“For me, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a play about love - destructive, dysfunctional, and fragile to be sure. It is a play of emotional extremes and intellectual challenges. I feel so privileged to direct this production with a cast who so eloquently embodies both the pathos and humor at the heart of Albee's monumental play.” – Suzanne Beal, Director

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will be Ardeo's third main stage production. Founded in 2024 by two well-known, Maryland-based theatre artists, Gillian Shelly (long-time favorite in DMV theatre) and Aaron Angello (Hood College Professor of Theatre and English), Ardeo aims to bring both classic and contemporary plays to Frederick and surrounding areas.