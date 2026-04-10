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WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Will Come to Ardeo Theatre Company in May

Performances will run May 15 - 30, 2026.

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WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Will Come to Ardeo Theatre Company in May Image

Ardeo Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of the Tony award winning thriller Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, directed by Suzanne Beal.  Performances will run May 15 - 30, 2026.

Considered one of the greatest works of twentieth-century American theatre, Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a 1962, Pulitzer-prize winning play depicting a bitter, middle-aged couple, George and Martha, who invite a younger couple over for drinks after a party. The raucous evening devolves into a series of cruel, psychological games, verbal sparring, and the revelation of deep-seated resentments and illusions.  

“For me, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a play about love - destructive, dysfunctional, and fragile to be sure. It is a play of emotional extremes and intellectual challenges. I feel so privileged to direct this production with a cast who so eloquently embodies both the pathos and humor at the heart of Albee's monumental play.” – Suzanne Beal, Director

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will be Ardeo's third main stage production. Founded in 2024 by two well-known, Maryland-based theatre artists, Gillian Shelly (long-time favorite in DMV theatre) and Aaron Angello (Hood College Professor of Theatre and English), Ardeo aims to bring both classic and contemporary plays to Frederick and surrounding areas.








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