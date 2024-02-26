Video: Get A First Look At ISLANDER: A NEW MUSICAL at Olney Theatre Center

Get a first look at an all-new trailer for Islander: A New Musical at ahead of the musical's run ahead at Olney Theatre Center.

Winner of Best New Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Islander tells a modern myth featuring two actors who use live mixing and looping technology to create a sonic landscape as dramatic as the Scottish coastline.

Eilidh is the only child on Kinnan Island, where most of the dwindling population has moved to the “Big Land.” The government has proposed to resettle the rest, and the town must vote soon on whether or not to accept the offer.

But the day after a baby whale beaches itself, Eilidh discovers a young girl named Arran along the shore, who seems straight out of Scottish folklore. As the two form a friendship, Islander takes audiences on a magical journey to transcend loss, recover hope, and find community.

How To Get Tickets

Tickets are now on sale online or via the box office (301-924-3400). Prices range for new members from $120 - $320, depending on the selected package. Olney's All-Access Membership can be purchased for three months at a time and allows unlimited attendance at all Olney Theatre productions, presentations, and events during the purchased period. All-Access Memberships covering performances in the months of July, August and September will go on sale in June, along with single tickets. The All-Access memberships include admission to Olney's summer program Olney Outdoors, which will be announcing its summer lineup in May.



