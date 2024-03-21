Video: First Look at the World Premiere of MEXODUS at Baltimore Center Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Baltimore Center Stage's MEXODUS - A Hip-Hop Remix about the Underground Railroad that led south into Mexico by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson.

Baltimore Center Stage and Mosaic Theater Company are partnering to present the world premiere of a new musical that explores the Underground Railroad that went South into Mexico. MEXODUS, written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, is a live-looped musical that is composed in real time–a truly groundbreaking theatrical experience. The performance runs now through April 7 at Center Stage, followed by an engagement at Washington’s Mosaic Theater Company starting May 16.

History meets hip-hop in MEXODUS, which explores the often-untold stories of the 4,000 to 10,000 enslaved people in the United States who sought freedom in Mexico, rather than looking north. Quijada and Robinson use live-looping to create a musical in real time, telling a unique story of the Underground Railroad that led south, highlighting the power of Black and Brown unity. The show was developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Quijada and Robinson collaborating virtually to release one track per month along with video of the two artists performing. For a taste of the collaboration, you can watch this video for MEXODUS track “Two Bodies.” This world premiere production received developmental support from Mosaic’s Catalyst new play development incubator.