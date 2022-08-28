Vagabond Players to Present STOP KISS By Diana Son in September

Vagabond Players will open its 107th season with Diana Son's powerful and timely comedy-drama, Stop Kiss, running from September 9 - 25. This acclaimed and remarkable play traces Callie and Sara's journey together through a world that is alternately funny and serious, warm, tender, and brutal.

Stop Kiss is not only a love story, but, perhaps more importantly, a story about finding the courage to love. Diana Son has created a memorable work that reminds us just how challenging life can still be for the people that fall outside the realms of accepted human relationships.

"To love is to declare oneself, and Stop Kiss should speak to anyone who has had to search deep within to find the strength and conviction to join hands with another. I can't remember a love story that has moved me more." - L.A. Times

Stop Kiss opens Friday, September 9 and runs through Sunday, September 25, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Special performances include: a special Saturday matinee on September 17 at 2:00 p.m. and a $10 Thursdays on Broadway performance September 22 at 8:00 p.m.

For tickets and show info visit www.vagabondplayers.org. Discounts and group rates are available online.

Located at 806 S. Broadway, Vagabond Players is easily accessible to patrons.

Trigger warnings: descriptions of assault and hate crime. Recommended for mature audiences

Stop Kiss is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

Graphic Design by Sarah Hepworth