VIDEO: Director Reginald L. Douglas On CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY at Everyman Theatre

Get ready to delve into the emotions, inspirations, and universal themes that make CRUMBS a must-see experience! Onstage at Everyman Theatre Jan 28 - Feb 25.
Watch a chat with the director of CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY at Everyman Theare, Reginald L Douglas, who shared why he wanted to direct this compelling play and explores why he believes it resonates so profoundly with audiences.
In Everyman’s fifth Lynn Nottage production, 17-year-old Ernestine Crump adjusts to her new life in 1950s Brooklyn after the passing of her mother. Amidst navigating her grief, she finds herself, both physically and spiritually, in an unfamiliar place where odds seem stacked against her.
Caught between her father’s spirituality and her aunt’s activism, she learns to find her own definition of the American Dream. This poignant and gripping story offers a look at what it truly means to find strength in unity.
