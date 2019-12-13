Theatrical Mining Company Presents BURIED CHILD

First produced in 1978, Buried Child won the 1979 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, catapulting film actor, Sam Shepard to national fame as a playwright. It was honored with five Tony nominations, including "Best Play," for its revival on Broadway in 1996. Set in an old farmhouse in Illinois, Buried Child reflects the frustrations of the American people and their disillusionment with the American dream. At the same time, Mr. Shepard has masterfully created a drama, which is both engaging and entertaining. He has incorporated surrealism and symbolism in the framework of realism. Audience members will likely discover elements within this complex and powerful play, which are as resonant today as they were in 1978.

Featured in the cast are Jeff Murray, as Dodge, Thom Sinn as Tilden and Billie Taylor as Halie.

Theatrical Mining Company was founded in the summer of 2006 by Barry Feinstein (Artistic Director), along with Roger Marshall and Terry Kenney. TMC favors plays, which make a strong statement about the human condition and embrace controversial subjects. TMC believes that the purpose of theatre is to inspire the audience to think about and discuss the subject matter presented, and of course, to enjoy some laughter along the way.

Tickets: $10 - available at the door ($5 - Seniors and Students) or at www.theatricalmining.org

For further information, please visit: www.theatricalmining.org





