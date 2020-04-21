The Pandemic Players Are Raising Funds for Baltimore Theaters Through Virtual Performances

DC Metro Arts has reported that a newly formed theater company called The Pandemic Players is staging virtual performances, and for each performance, the group partners with an existing theater company to raise funds for them during the shutdown.

Read the full story HERE.

The organization, founded by Kay-Megan Washington and Baltimore actors, focuses on free live performances of classic plays. In return, they are asking for small donations from audiences watching at home. At the beginning of each week, volunteers submit nominations and vote on which theater to support. So far, The Pandemic Players have performed Dear Brutus, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Six Characters in Search of an Author-all streamed online. Their next production is Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House , which will be streamed on April 25, 2020. This production supports Silhouette Stages of Howard County.

All performances are available to stream from The Pandemic Players YouTube page.





