Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
The Comedy Pigs to Present First-Ever Virtual Improv Show
This Friday and Saturday at 9 pm, The Comedy Pigs keep the laughs coming with their first-ever virtual improv show! Performing for over 26 years, The Comedy Pigs are the region's longest-running improv troupe, and they're ready for another great weekend of improv. Join them for two hilarious shows filled with some new short-form improv games.
The stream is free for all to attend, recommended ages 15 and up.
To Watch:
FOLLOW THE COMEDY PIGS ON FACEBOOK
AND MET COMEDY NIGHT ON TWITCH
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs