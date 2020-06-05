Shutdown Streaming
The Comedy Pigs to Present First-Ever Virtual Improv Show

This Friday and Saturday at 9 pm, The Comedy Pigs keep the laughs coming with their first-ever virtual improv show! Performing for over 26 years, The Comedy Pigs are the region's longest-running improv troupe, and they're ready for another great weekend of improv. Join them for two hilarious shows filled with some new short-form improv games.

The stream is free for all to attend, recommended ages 15 and up.

To Watch:

FOLLOW THE COMEDY PIGS ON FACEBOOK
AND MET COMEDY NIGHT ON TWITCH


