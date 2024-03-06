THE SQUIRRELS Comes to Maryland Ensemble Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maryland Ensemble Theatre has announced their upcoming production of The Squirrels by Robert Askins.

The patriarch of a family of gray squirrels has stowed away enough nuts for 10 winters, but the fox squirrels from way over near the 7-11 want in on his stash. The Squirrels expose the way we use power and domination to mask our own insecurities and fears.

“Our creative and artistic team are having a great deal of fun exploring and creating the quirky and complicated world of squirrels,” says Director Julie Herber. “Askins has crafted the play with a unique blend of comedy, heart and social commentary that takes you by surprise. We hope to bring our audiences on a wild ride in this one of a kind experience.”

MET Associate Artistic Director Julie Herber is in the Director’s Chair with MET Ensemble Member Joseph Waeyaert as Assistant Director. The production team is led by MET Ensemble Members Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Production Manager, Olivia Pietanza, Stage Manager, Sam White, Assistant Stage Manager, and Cody James, Technical Director. MET Apprentice Gabi Mendes mans backstage as deck crew. The design team includes MET Ensemble Members David DiFalco, Set Designer and Lori Boyd, Props Designer as well as Lighting Designer Will Heyser-Paone, Sound Designer Kevin Lloyd, Costume Designer Cody Gilliam, Fight Choreographer Casey Kaleba, and Intimacy Coordinator Megan Behm.

The cast features MET Artistic Director Tad Janes as Sciurus and 2023 Helen Hayes Award Nominee Nicole Halmos as Mammalia. The cast is rounded out by MET Ensemble Members Courtney McLaughlin as Chordata, Shea-Mikal Green as Rodentia, Matthew Harris as the Scientist/Sciurideae, and Willem Rogers as Carolinensis. The production is understudied by Vanessa Strickland, Julie Herber, and Bill Dennison.

The Squirrels opens on Friday, March 29 and runs through Sunday, April 28 with a $15 preview night on Thursday, March 28. Curtain is at 8:00pm Thursday - Saturday and 3:00pm on Sunday matinees. ASL Interpretation will be made available by request for the Friday, April 5 at 8pm performance. Please reserve and request ASL services at least ten days prior to the performance. Audio description services can be arranged in advance through the box office.

Please note that The Squirrels contains strong language, violence, stage blood, and intimate relationships. The show runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets range in price from $15 - $36 with discounts available for students, senior citizens, students, and military. A limited number of Pay What You Will tickets are available for each performance starting at $5 each, while inventory lasts. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at www.marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office Tuesday - Friday, 12 - 6pm and one hour before performances.