THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Announced At Toby's Dinner Theatre

Great Music, Great Characters, Great Fun for EVERYONE. The Sponge Bob Musical comes to Toby's Dinner Theatre, July 10- 31, 2022!

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world.

Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series and nominated for 12 Tony Awards, the dynamic score features original music by Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Yolanda Adams, Sara Bareilles and many, many more!