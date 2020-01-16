THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns With An All New Valentine's Day Experience

Baltimore's favorite annual award-winning tradition, The Rocky Horror Show, returns with a Valentine's Day twist like you've never seen before and with local star Timoth David Copney as Dr. Frank 'N' Furter!

Experience this quintessential queer theatrical experience live on stage - complete with call-outs, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props! In this live stage musical best known for the 1980's cult film, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, seek shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night, where they encounter transvestite scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler.

Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Dr. Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky." Bring your sweetheart (or sweethearts!) to this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic thriller, now more daring and outrageous than ever!

"What a fabulous role and I can't wait to share the stage with these amazing actors," said Timoth David Copney, this year's star. "Playing this part is such a blast and while I have some mighty big pumps to fill, the production staff, and everyone here at Iron Crow Theatre are taking such good care of everyone, including myself. I'm confident I can strut alongside my predecessors with grace and style."

"For me, The Rocky Horror Show is a liberating rallying cry for limitless self-expression," said Iron Crow Theatre Resident Director and Choreographer Quae Simpson. "This piece gives people from all walks of life the permission to express themselves in ways they may have previously only ever dreamt of. This year's Valentine's Day twist is sure to spice up the same old, same old - we're ready to let cupid's arrow fly!"

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.ironcrowtheatre.org/rockyvday. All tickets come with the iconic prop bag and callout script.





