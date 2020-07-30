Sunday Storytimes Feature New Children's Book, 'My Ancestors' Wildest Dreams'

Adventure Theatre MTC continues its Sunday Story Time interviews with Ava Holloway and Amanda Lynch, authors of the book, "My Ancestors' Wildest Dreams," based on the viral photo of Ava performing ballet in front of the soon-to-be removed Robert E. Lee Memorial in Richmond, VA. Earlier this year, Ava gathered with several other young black ballerinas and photographers (including her mother) on the steps of the memorial in a moment that went viral by the end of the photo shoot, retweeted by Misty Copeland and Reese Witherspoon. She and her mother created a children's book based on Ava's photographs as part of their self-declared 'summer of activism' and will be interviewed by co-hosts Artistic Director, Chil Kong as guests of Adventure Theatre MTC's Sunday Story Time, August 2, 2020 at 2pm.

Inspired by ballerinas Ava Holloway and Kennedy George, 'My Ancestors' Wildest Dreams', is a tale about a moment of activism at the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond, Virginia, which catapulted these Black ballerinas into the national spotlight.

Executive Director Leon Seemann, Education Director Margo Brenner Collins, and Artistic Director Chil Kong are excited to introduce this book to Adventure Theatre's audiences as an inspirational moment for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Says Artistic Director, Chil Kong, of this weekend's presentations, "Ava and her mother's moment of artistic expression captures the power of art and celebrates the power of young voices as they fight against the inequities of 400 years of oppression."

To tune in August 2, 2020 at 2pm or to follow Adventure's digital content online, visit our Facebook Event Page. For additional information about Adventure Theatre MTC, our digital content, or our digital camps, please e-mail info@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.

