Submissions Now Open For 10x10x10 At Fells Point Corner Theatre

Fells Point Corner Theatre is seeking original 10-minute plays by Baltimore area playwrights for the critically acclaimed local play festival 10x10x10. The 10x10x10 play festival is a staple of local theatre in Baltimore, and one of the highest selling productions at Fells Point Corner Theatre each season.

Audience votes are collected and counted at the end of each performance. The play with the most votes at the end of the run wins the Audience Selection Award and a cash prize of $150.

This year's 10x10x10 festival opens on Friday, May 15, 2020 and runs through Sunday, June 7, 2020. Performances take place on the Godfrey Stage on the first floor. Performances are held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00pm and Sunday afternoons at 2:00pm.

SUBMISSION RULES AND GUIDELINES:

· Scripts should be submitted via email between October 6, 2019 and January 11, 2020 to submissions@fpct.org. Scripts must be attached as a PDF.

· Playwrights located in or around the Baltimore area are eligible for production. Playwrights who no longer reside in Baltimore but were once Baltimore-based artists may also submit. We encourage those playwrights who are selected to engage with us during the rehearsal process.

· Writers can submit a maximum of two plays.

· The body of the email should contain the playwright's first and last name, address, and a primary phone number. Please also attach a character list containing the genders (if needed) and ages of characters if the script calls for them. The play should be included as a PDF attachment, with the playwright's name and contact information removed from the actual script (blind submission).

· Submissions should be no more than 1700 words in length. If your play is longer than that we will read it but you may be asked to provide a shortened version. Whether or not you want to provide a shortened script will be completely up to you. Word count does not count title pages and character sheets, etc.

· No child actors will be cast.

· Scripts must have relatively simple demands for stage, costumes, props or other design requirements. No script may have more than six characters.

· Scripts must represent completely original works. We are looking for NEW plays. Please do not submit anything that has previously been produced. No adaptations or transcriptions.

· Audience votes will be tallied and cash prizes will be given out on the final Sunday of the festival. 1st Place - $150.00 2nd Place - $100.00 and 3rd Place - $50.00. DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS 11:59 PM Saturday, January 11, 2020.





